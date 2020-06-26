Advertisement

Can we celebrate Fourth of July during the pandemic?

Have a fun but safe celebration
File photo: Fourth of July festivities
File photo: Fourth of July festivities(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the Fourth of July holiday taking place next week, many residents have wondered if they can still celebrate considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say we can celebrate our independence; however, its best to do it from the comfort of your own home.

During a media briefing earlier this week, city and county officials expressed their concern about festivities being celebrated in our city with the increase in cases.

The recommendations for a safe Fourth of July celebration, is not to hold mass celebrations.

Officer Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says it’s okay to celebrate the holiday as long as it is only with members of your immediate family.

Baeza says everybody could do the wrong thing and get sick or everybody can do the right thing and get through this. The quicker we get through this, We can go back to our normal way of living and everyone will be safe.

Just a reminder, the public gatherings are not allowed at city parks and fireworks are illegal within the city limits.

Those who are caught lighting fireworks could receive a hefty fine and result in confiscation.

