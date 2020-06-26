City responds to TEA guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority along with a medical advisory team are reviewing the current TEA guidelines released this week.

Doctor Victor Trevino hopes to include certain local mandates rather than guidelines.

The TEA is allowing the local districts to wear masks and do temperature checks, but not mandating them.

Dr. Trevino believes temperature checks, face coverings, and certain barrier separations should be the minimum requirements to ensure the safety of children and teachers.

The medical advisory team is scheduled to meet with the districts on Monday and with private schools on Thursday for further discussion.

