Confederate Flags to be removed from the City of Laredo

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Political unrest continues even as the pandemic rages on, as a result, the City of Laredo is looking to make a change.

Among the seven flags of Laredo is one that stands out due to its symbol that is often times associated with hate and oppression.

The rebel Confederate Flag, which is widely used by white supremacists and nationalist will no longer have a place in the city after City Council voted to abolish it.

Effective immediately, Confederate rebel flag depictions in city logos or at buildings such as the Laredo International Airport.

Councilwoman Nelly Vielma stated that the flag is not very welcoming as people come from other cities and might find it offensive.

The proposal is to replace the rebel flags with the original stars and bars flag.

District Eight Councilman Roberto Balli brought up an interesting point about why the presence of the flag is even necessary.

Council agreed this was the right step to take and the item passed unanimously.

According to Councilwoman Vielma, the item was passed by a previous council, but no action was ever taken.

