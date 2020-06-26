Early voting for primary run-off election to take place Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Early voting for the primary run-off election is set to take place on Monday, June 29th. Initially runoff elections were supposed to take place back in May but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abbott ordered the date to be pushed back.

The races on the ballot include the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector, Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place one, Zapata County Sheriff and a Democratic senatorial race.

Those looking to cast their ballot must keep in mind that things will be different this time around.

Officials over at the Webb County Elections Office will adjust their polling sites to make sure that they will follow the social distancing guidelines and they will be taking temperature for those who show up to vote.

Jose Salvador Tellez with the Elections Office is asking the public to be patient when they head out to the polls.

Tellez says if a voter has a temperature of 100 degrees or more they are going to be doing a curbside voting, which means workers will take the ballot out to them and they can drop it into a ballot box.

When it comes to mail in ballots, Tellez says it is only available to those who meet the state’s requirements. They must be older than 65, out of state on that day, disabled or in jail but qualified to vote.

Early voting will take place from June 29th to July 10th. Election Day will take place on Tuesday, July 14th.

Polling sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

