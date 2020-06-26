Advertisement

Face coverings enforced in local businesses

Police say they will be keeping a watchful eye on businesses this weekend to ensure all employees and patrons are wearing face coverings, or be faced with a fine of up to $1,000.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite new recent developments, some businesses will be open going into the weekend and further into Independence Day.

Law enforcement will have their hand full for the foreseeable future.

It’s been over a week since the new rule was put in place for businesses to require their employees and patrons to wear face coverings. Police say they’ll be keeping a watchful eye on businesses this weekend.

This comes after the city ordered businesses to make sure that everyone inside their business is wearing a face covering.

We spoke to Laredo police about how they will be making these inspections.

Officer Joe Baeza says the job will be done in a joint effort with several city divisions who will also be inspecting.

“There’s going to be other divisions of the city that are going to be inspecting the businesses like code enforcement ordinance divisions, and they will be going to do site visits to these public businesses like clothing stores, department stores, grocery stores... any accessible public business and they will be out there making sure that everybody’s in compliance, that their employees are all wearing personal protection equipment, and that also the clientele is also in conformity with this.”

Laredo police has released their official stats on their response to the new order. Police have so far checked over 125 businesses.

They have received 12 complaints but they have not given any citations so far.

If someone won’t comply, the business will be fined up to a $1,000.

Police also says anyone inside a business who is not wearing a face covering and refuses to put one on will be asked to leave.

The city gave local businesses seven days to prepare to comply with the new order.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical mandates added to Laredo’s emergency order

Updated: 9 hours ago
New mandates have been added that all local hospitals must follow, including allowing reducing, postponing, or cancelling non-life threatening surgeries based on staffing needs.

News

Lemonade stand makes a sweet gesture

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ella and Natalia hosted a lemonade stand Friday evening with the proceeds benefitting a child in Nuevo Laredo, Camila, with a genetic skin disorder.

News

Harmony Public Schools introducing flexible classroom plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
Families can choose to learn at home, in person on campus, or switch back-and-forth depending on the family’s needs.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

News

Last day of city sponsored testing

Updated: 13 hours ago
Friday was the last day of the city and National Guard joint effort to provide free COVID-19 testing for the community.

News

City responds to TEA guidelines

Updated: 14 hours ago
The TEA is allowing the local districts to wear masks and do temperature checks, but not mandating them.

News

Early voting for primary run-off election to take place Monday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Voters looking to cast their ballot in the primary run-off elections must keep in mind that things will be different this time around.

Local

Can we celebrate Fourth of July during the pandemic?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With Fourth of July almost a week away, local authorities are reminding residents to stay safe during their celebrations.

News

Graduation ceremonies not allowed in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, officials in Nuevo Laredo are taking strict measures to keep everyone safe from the virus.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/26/20)

Updated: 23 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 26th, 2020.