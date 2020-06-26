Face coverings enforced in local businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite new recent developments, some businesses will be open going into the weekend and further into Independence Day.

Law enforcement will have their hand full for the foreseeable future.

It’s been over a week since the new rule was put in place for businesses to require their employees and patrons to wear face coverings. Police say they’ll be keeping a watchful eye on businesses this weekend.

This comes after the city ordered businesses to make sure that everyone inside their business is wearing a face covering.

We spoke to Laredo police about how they will be making these inspections.

Officer Joe Baeza says the job will be done in a joint effort with several city divisions who will also be inspecting.

“There’s going to be other divisions of the city that are going to be inspecting the businesses like code enforcement ordinance divisions, and they will be going to do site visits to these public businesses like clothing stores, department stores, grocery stores... any accessible public business and they will be out there making sure that everybody’s in compliance, that their employees are all wearing personal protection equipment, and that also the clientele is also in conformity with this.”

Laredo police has released their official stats on their response to the new order. Police have so far checked over 125 businesses.

They have received 12 complaints but they have not given any citations so far.

If someone won’t comply, the business will be fined up to a $1,000.

Police also says anyone inside a business who is not wearing a face covering and refuses to put one on will be asked to leave.

The city gave local businesses seven days to prepare to comply with the new order.

