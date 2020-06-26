Graduation ceremonies not allowed in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -When it comes to commencement ceremonies in our sister city, the regional director of education is saying no to the idea of public graduations this year.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, officials in Nuevo Laredo are taking strict measures to keep everyone safe from the virus.

Aurelio Uvalle, the Regional Director of Education states that all graduations, no matter the grade level are not allowed in the city.

School officials can still celebrate with an online or virtual graduation.

