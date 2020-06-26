Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy day as many headed out early to get a COVID-19 test at the Sames Auto Arena.

All this week, the City of Laredo in collaboration with the National Guard is be offering free COVID-19 testing to the public.

Hundreds showed up before their doors opened at 9 in the morning.

Many of those tested say they won’t get their results until 96 hours.

Friday is the last day of testing at the arena.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.