Last day of city sponsored testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday was the last day of the city and National Guard joint effort to provide free COVID-19 testing for the community.

All week they provided up to 400 tests daily for the community over at the Sames Auto Arena.

City officials tell us each day they hit their capacity.

As of Thursday, they reported testing 1,600 people.

As a reminder to those who tested, results could take up to 96 hours, or four days, to return.

No word as of yet whether these additional numbers of pending results are included in the city’s daily COVID numbers released to the public.

