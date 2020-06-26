Teacher union speaks out for back to school protection

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teacher school employee union is speaking out on behalf of those they represent.

Rene De La Vina, the local president of the TSTA and NEA, spoke out saying if schools are going to reopen this fall, they want to make sure their members are well protected.

What they are requesting from the governor of Texas and the commissioner of education is that every school district mandate that everyone entering a school campus or other workplace wear a mask and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’ve got a lot of info from the teachers, people who are in the frontlines, the teacher aides and everybody, bus drivers, secretaries, office staff, everyone, they’re giving input,” said Rene De La Vina. “For our union, what we’re going to do is that I’ll be meeting with the superintendents, we want to meet one or twice a month and share with them what the teachers are experiencing on the front line because the ones that know is them... What’s working and what’s not working.”

As far as protective gear for teachers, faculty, staff and students, KGNS News reported earlier this month a commitment from the state to provide PPE for school districts.

Last month, United ISD went out for bids requesting quotes on hundreds of thousands of face masks, gloves, and even some face shields to have on hand for the upcoming school year.

