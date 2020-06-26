Associated Press Texas Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

Friday, Jun. 26 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Eddie Bernie Johnson and Texas Dems discuss GOP response to coronavirus - Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernie Johnson, Texas House Democratic Leader Chris Turner, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins host press conference on President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott's 'failures' while managing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Texas

Weblinks: http://www.txdemocrats.org, https://twitter.com/TXDemParty

Contacts: Abhi Rahman, Texas Democratic Party, press@txdemocrats.org, 1 720 299 0654

ZOOM-- to RSVP for zoom information, please contact Abhi Rahman at abhi@txdemocrats.org or via phone at 720-299-0654.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 11:15 AM Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. holds press conference to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) updates

Location: Cameron County Courthouse, 1100 E Monroe St, Brownsville, TX

Weblinks: http://www.camerontexas.net/

Contacts: Melissa Elizardi, Cameron County Judge's Office, melissa.elizardi@co.cameron.tx.us, 1 956 590 6955

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM Health care workers demand HCA protects all patients and workers - Health care workers from Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) hold action to demand protection for all patients and workers by wearing scrubs while holding large purple signs highlighting caregiver stories. They argue that HCA 'has threatened to eliminate workers' benefits, including the pandemic pay that many workers depend on, and to lay off one in ten workers protected by collective bargaining agreements' despite anticipating $4.7 billion in CARES funds

Location: 1801 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX

Weblinks: http://www.seiutx.org/

Contacts: Luis Morales, SEIU Texas, lmorales@seiutx.org, 1 832 954 8934

Friday, Jun. 26 IBAT Best of Community Banking Awards entry deadline

Weblinks: http://www.ibat.org/best-community-banking-award, https://twitter.com/myibat

Contacts: Lindsey Gehrig, IBAT press, lgehrig@ibat.org, 1 512 275 2215

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 26 Concho Resources Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.conchoresources.com/

Contacts: Toffee McAlister, Concho Resources Inc Investor Relations, ir@conchoresources.com, 1 432 683 7443

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:45 AM Vice President Pence attends First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration - First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration, an annual fireworks celebration and patriotic worship, with special guest Vice President Mike Pence

Location: First Baptist Dallas, 1707 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: https://www.firstdallas.org, https://twitter.com/firstdallas

Contacts: Abigail Miller, First Baptist Dallas media, press@firstdallas.org, 1 214 969 7764