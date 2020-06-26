United High School health precautions for graduations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continuing to rise, one time honored tradition is being forced to adapt to this ever changing world we’re living in.

United High School’s class of 2020 is the biggest graduating class and their commencements are taking place Thursday and Friday.

The school district continues to enforce mandatory safety guidelines for both parents and students.

According to UISD officials, in order to follow through with social distancing measures, the ceremonies have been split into two events and are being held outdoors at the Student Activity Center.

School officials say United’s graduation was split into two nights, which allows each night to host fewer graduates than any other UISD campus.

Seating areas for students and families were assigned with a distance of six feet.

Each graduate was issued two guest tickets for the ceremony to further abide by the state and Texas Education Agency guidelines.

Class of 2020 is United High School’s largest graduating class with 1,118 students.

On Thursday’s graduation, those with last names A-L will be standing for their recognition and at Friday’s ceremony, last names M-Z.

Masks are required for entry and hand sanitizer is available.

The gates open at 7 and graduations begin at 8 p.m.

This year, United ISD will award diplomas to over 3,000 seniors from its four high schools.

