Advertisement

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store in Chicago. On Wednesday, July 17, 2020, Several civil-rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July 2020 because they say the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform.
In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store in Chicago. On Wednesday, July 17, 2020, Several civil-rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July 2020 because they say the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform.(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

The decision announced Thursday by one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies is part of an boycott organized by civil rights and other advocacy groups under the rallying cry of “#StopHateforProfit.” The protest, spurred by last month’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, is supposed to last through July.

“We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action,” New York-based Verizon said in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable.”

Verizon noted that it has previously stopped advertising at other popular online destinations, such as Google’s YouTube video service, when it has felt its promotions might appear alongside content inconsistent with the company’s values.

In its own statement, Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said the company respected Verizon’s decision and remains committed to purging hateful content from its services.

“Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good,” said Everson, vice president of Facebook’s global business group.

Other advertisers who have pledged to stay off Facebook and other company services such as Instagram include three major outdoor gear companies, Patagonia, The North Face and REI.

Common Sense, one of the boycott organizers, said other companies who have agree to “pause” their Facebook advertising include retailer Eddie Bauer, web browser maker Mozilla and and a movie studio, Magnolia Pictures.

The boycott, in theory, could pinch Facebook’s profits since the company makes most of its money from ads targeted at the interests that more than 2 billion people share on its various services. Investors, so far, don’t appear worried about that, though.

Shares in the company based in Menlo Park, California, hit an all-time high $245.19 earlier this week and haven’t fallen dramatically. The stock closed Thursday at $235.68.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Graduation ceremonies not allowed in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, officials in Nuevo Laredo are taking strict measures to keep everyone safe from the virus.

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 32 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Coronavirus

LIVE: White House task force on coronavirus briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Whit House coronavirus task force holds a briefing Friday.

National

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mental health issues -- like so many other things -- are often being put to the test during this global coronavirus pandemic.