Boy celebrates birthday with local cops

As Laredo police each drove by Christian’s home, they were each surprised and rewarded with a donut.
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local boy proves he’s about giving more than receiving.

Little Christian decided to celebrate his 8th birthday by hosting a special operation for Laredo police.

He sent out an invitation earlier this week to local officers, asking them to drive by his house at 7 p.m.

They responded by calling a ‘code 3’ to start the line up, and as they each drove by Christian’s home, they were each surprised and rewarded with a donut.

A special treat, Christian said, to thank them for all they do.

