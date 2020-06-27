Boy celebrates birthday with local cops

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local boy proves he’s about giving more than receiving.

Little Christian decided to celebrate his 8th birthday by hosting a special operation for Laredo police.

He sent out an invitation earlier this week to local officers, asking them to drive by his house at 7 p.m.

They responded by calling a ‘code 3’ to start the line up, and as they each drove by Christian’s home, they were each surprised and rewarded with a donut.

A special treat, Christian said, to thank them for all they do.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.