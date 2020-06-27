Harmony Public Schools introducing flexible classroom plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Harmony Public Schools say they will be implementing a flexible classroom plan.

Families can choose to learn at home, in person on campus, or switch back-and-forth depending on the family’s needs.

At home learning will be conducted in the now familiar virtual environment.

They say the in person experience will include enhanced health and sanitary protocols, as well as possible adjustments to daily routines to help keep everyone as safe as possible.

