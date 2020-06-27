Advertisement

Harmony Public Schools introducing flexible classroom plan

Families can choose to learn at home, in person on campus, or switch back-and-forth depending on the family’s needs.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Harmony Public Schools say they will be implementing a flexible classroom plan.

At home learning will be conducted in the now familiar virtual environment.

They say the in person experience will include enhanced health and sanitary protocols, as well as possible adjustments to daily routines to help keep everyone as safe as possible.

