Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business. The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas. Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration’s prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order Friday applies to children at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be released with their parents or sent to family sponsors.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. In the last four days alone, Texas has reported more than 23,000 confirmed new cases. On Friday, the state surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. That's a threefold increase from a month ago.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial Friday isn't the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas but remains a loss for Democrats. Early voting in Texas begins Monday for primary runoff elections that had been postponed to July over coronavirus fears, but Texas is now one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as confirmed cases reach record levels.