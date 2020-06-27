Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BARS-ON-THE-ROCKS

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business. The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas. Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration’s prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order Friday applies to children at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be released with their parents or sent to family sponsors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas shuts down bars as hospitalizations surpass 5,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. In the last four days alone, Texas has reported more than 23,000 confirmed new cases. On Friday, the state surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. That's a threefold increase from a month ago.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TEXAS-MAIL-BALLOTS

Supreme Court doesn't wade into Texas mail-in voting battle

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial Friday isn't the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas but remains a loss for Democrats. Early voting in Texas begins Monday for primary runoff elections that had been postponed to July over coronavirus fears, but Texas is now one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as confirmed cases reach record levels.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN PARTY

About 300 teens exposed to COVID-19 at big party near Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials say about 300 teenagers were exposed to the coronavirus after a massive party in a Central Texas suburb last weekend. Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says the party, called Pongfest, was attended by local high school students in the posh lakeside Austin suburb. According to Austin Public Health officials, some of the partygoers were awaiting test results for COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, when they attended the party. They have since tested positive for the virus, and officials say those who attended the party should self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by contact tracers.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOSPITALIZATIONS

As virus grows, governors rely on misleading hospital data

Governors in states seeing huge spikes in the coronavirus often downplay the outbreak by citing statewide data to assure the public they have plenty of hospital capacity to survive the onslaught of cases. But experts say those numbers are often misleading in guiding decisions on whether to keep open a state during the pandemic.” Several states in the South and West are behind a big surge in COVID-19 cases. Statewide data can overlook places where hubs of the illness are filling hospitals. Health care experts say regional hospitalization statistics and things like 14-day and seven-day infection rates are better indicators.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Baylor to review statues, buildings over links to slavery

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University regents are creating a panel to consider whether any statues, buildings or other tangible tributes on the Waco campus reflect a racist past. The regents adopted a resolution Thursday that recognizes that most of the university’s founding fathers were slaveholders, racists and white supremacists when the school was founded in 1845. Those founders promoted Confederate causes and the fight to preserve the institution of slavery. The resolution denounces racism as inconsistent with the school’s Christian mission and seeks racial conciliation. Therefore, they created the committee to identify any visible campus honors to the school’s racist past.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

Governors who quickly reopened backpedal as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and scaled back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid a surge in confirmed virus cases. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and perhaps too late. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t delay reopening, while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said imposing statewide mask requirements could cause backlash.

AP-US-BORDER-WALL-LAWSUITS

Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of military money to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in two opinions Friday that diverting $2.5 from military construction projects to build the wall illegally sidesteps Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds. The rulings are the latest twist in a legal battle that has largely gone Trump’s way. Last year, the Supreme Court allowed the $2.5 billion to be spent while the litigation continued, blunting the impact of the latest appeals court action.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE MISCONDUCT

US police registry would fail without changes in states

HOUSTON (AP) — Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.