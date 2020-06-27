Lemonade stand makes a sweet gesture
Ella and Natalia hosted a lemonade stand Friday evening with the proceeds benefitting a child in Nuevo Laredo, Camila, with a genetic skin disorder.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A couple of young girls are helping out a child in need with their sweet gesture, literally!
Ella and Natalia hosted a lemonade stand Friday evening with the proceeds benefitting a child in Nuevo Laredo, Camila, with a genetic skin disorder.
They made sure everyone who went by was practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, and as an added bonus, those two girls raised a whopping $2,700 dollars for Camila’s medical expenses.
Great job, girls!
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.