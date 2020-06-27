Lemonade stand makes a sweet gesture

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A couple of young girls are helping out a child in need with their sweet gesture, literally!

Ella and Natalia hosted a lemonade stand Friday evening with the proceeds benefitting a child in Nuevo Laredo, Camila, with a genetic skin disorder.

They made sure everyone who went by was practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, and as an added bonus, those two girls raised a whopping $2,700 dollars for Camila’s medical expenses.

Great job, girls!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.