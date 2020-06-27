Medical mandates added to Laredo’s emergency order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The COVID-19 ICU’s at our local hospital have been hit hard with recent surges.

This has prompted the Laredo health authority to create medical orders for hospitals to follow.

Which have now been added to the city of Laredo’s emergency order.

If you take a look at the city of Laredo’s emergency order, new mandates have been added that all local hospital must follow.

Here are just some of the requirements the order includes:

- all local hospitals operating within the City of Laredo shall transfer patients who have spent two weeks or more in the ICU COVID-19 to the hospital’s regular ICU unit. Doctor Trevino says an infectious disease specialist would evaluate patients with the virus before making the move.

- the medical orders ask for the utilization of specialty and/or stand alone hospitals to create temporary overflow sites as needed to transfer and treat COVID-19 patients.

- and the order also requires the creation of a surgery review committee to evaluate elected surgeries at local hospitals.

This would allow reducing, postponing, or cancelling non-life threatening surgeries based on staffing needs.

The city confirms these new medical orders take effect immediately.