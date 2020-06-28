City-wide curfew to take effect at midnight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The City of Laredo clarified that the curfew will be from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., effective midnight.

The City of Laredo announced that a city-wide curfew will be reinstated.

According to the amended Mayor’s Emergency Order, effective at midnight a curfew for all residents will go into effect. The curfew will take place between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Everyone, with the exception of essential workers or those out for essential purposes, are prohibited from leaving their home during this time.

Maquinitas and parks must close at 10 p.m. and gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, not including immediate family units.

