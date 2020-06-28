Advertisement

City-wide curfew to take effect at midnight

Effective at midnight, a city-wide curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will begin.
City Hall
City Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The City of Laredo clarified that the curfew will be from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., effective midnight.

Below is the original text to this story:

The City of Laredo announced that a city-wide curfew will be reinstated.

According to the amended Mayor’s Emergency Order, effective at midnight a curfew for all residents will go into effect. The curfew will take place between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Everyone, with the exception of essential workers or those out for essential purposes, are prohibited from leaving their home during this time.

Maquinitas and parks must close at 10 p.m. and gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, not including immediate family units.

To view the complete emergency order, click here.

