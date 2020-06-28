Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jamie Stengle is at the desk.

MANSION FIRE-INVESTIGATION

FORT WORTH, Texas — Prosecutors allege that a woman burned down her $1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband’s health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud. A seven-count federal indictment, filed June 17, charges Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud aiding and abetting. Court records show they were arrested and both pleaded not guilty Monday. The couple is accused of submitting more than 100,00 claims to federal health care programs for “sham” physical therapy, psychotherapy and pain management services from 2014 to 2017. The fire happened in October 2017.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN — The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Texas.

EXCHANGE-DISTANT DATING

DALLAS — When Ileana Valdez, a Dallas-native and junior at Yale University, found out she wouldn’t be going back to campus after spring break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she and her friends created a dating site, OKZoomer. It began as a makeshift effort. “My friend and I posted a Google form — we were like, ‘Hey, you didn’t get to shoot your shot before we got kicked off campus? Sign up and we’ll match you.’ It kind of blew up,” said Valdez, 20. In a matter of two hours, the form they posted on Facebook received around 4,000 signups, according to The Dallas Morning News. Since then, it’s grown into a website with over 18,000 subscribers. Throughout the country, 150 schools are represented, with some students from Australia in the mix too. By Lisa Salinas, The Dallas Morning News. Also moved in advance.

