4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Minnesota Department of Corrections/CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court.

Monday’s hearing is the second pretrial hearing for the men.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

The defendants have not entered pleas.

Chauvin’s attorney has not commented publicly, while other attorneys have sought to minimize their clients’ roles in Floyd’s death, which sparked massive protests.

