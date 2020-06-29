Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please Share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen around Holton Street in...

Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Border Patrol agents seize 298 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the pursuit, the driver left the pick up truck by the riverbanks around the World Trade Bridge before swimming back into Mexico.

News

Sheriff’s Office holds ‘wanted person poster’ campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
The office wants to work with the community through social media and their hot lines to bring those who deserve it to justice.

News

Local airport announces increase in flights

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to a post on the Laredo International Airport’s Facebook page, it says that a number of flights for United and American Airlines will be increasing in the coming months.

Local

Former Border Patrol agent appears in court

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women and kidnapping another appeared at the 406th District Court on Monday.

Local

Zapata County School District announces plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A south Texas school district has announced its plans for how its going to be providing instruction during the upcoming school year.

Latest News

Local

El Metro & El Lift limits travel for essential purposes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is asking that transit users limit all travel for only essential purposes.

Local

Laredo College to host virtual commencement ceremony

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Our local college is getting ready to celebrate its students in a virtual setting!

Local

First COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Zapata County resident in his late 40’s lost his battle to COVID-19 over the weekend making it the first reported death in the area.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/29/20)

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 29th, 2020.

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
6a newscast recording