Advertisement

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry, and the latest victim is Costco's famous sheet cakes.

The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month. Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

National Politics

Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise in 30+ states

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Local

Former Border Patrol agent appears in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women and kidnapping another appeared at the 406th District Court on Monday.

National

Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick’s path to activism

Updated: 2 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.

Local

Zapata County School District announces plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A south Texas school district has announced its plans for how its going to be providing instruction during the upcoming school year.