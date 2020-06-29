Advertisement

El Metro & El Lift limits travel for essential purposes

Passengers reminded to take precautions
File photo: El Metro
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is asking that transit users limit all travel for only essential purposes.

El Metro and El Lift will continue its operations; however, it will be under a new set of rules that follow the city emergency order.

No fares are being collected and boarding continues to be 18 passengers per metro bus and four per lift van.

Passengers are always required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

For more information you can visit the El Metro Transit website.

