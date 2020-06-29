First COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man in his late 40's passed away on Sunday morning.

Because the patient is a resident of Zapata County. he was not included in the official Laredo and Webb county statistics.

However, he is now on record with Zapata's numbers, making him the first death in the community.

On Sunday, Zapata reported two additional positive cases bringing the total number to 44 cases.

So far there are 22 results pending, 12 have been released from isolation and more than 1,100 have been tested.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.