Former Border Patrol agent appears in court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women and kidnapping another is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Through social distancing and via Zoom, Judge Oscar Hale held the hearing at the 406th District Court.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Janelle Ortiz and Griselda Cantu and kidnapping Erika Peña.

According to the District Attorneys Office there are three motions attorneys were discussing, the first is the motion to determine admissibility of written oral statement.

The second is a motion for hearing if he voluntaries admission or confession whether written or oral and the third is a motion to suppress.

Although prosecutors say Ortiz confessed to the killings, back in January he pleaded not guilty on four counts of murder and one count of assault.

