LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’ve got that summertime sadness because we are about to hit those triple digits and there’s very little ways to beat the heat this summer!

After a week of cloudy and breezy conditions, we are going to see hot and humid conditions.

On Monday, we will start out in the high 70s and low 80s and see a high of 99 degrees. Although technically we will still be in the 90s, it’s going to feel a lot hotter than that.

Expect feels like temperatures at 105 or even 106.

On Tuesday, we will see a high of 100 degrees and things will stay that way for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday expect a high of 101 and 102 on Thursdsay.

We will see some overcast skies during the afternoon and evening hours but as we head into the weekend, things will clear up and we are expecting sunny, hot and humid conditions!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.