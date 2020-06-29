Advertisement

Got that summertime sadness

Expect a week of triple digits
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’ve got that summertime sadness because we are about to hit those triple digits and there’s very little ways to beat the heat this summer!

After a week of cloudy and breezy conditions, we are going to see hot and humid conditions.

On Monday, we will start out in the high 70s and low 80s and see a high of 99 degrees. Although technically we will still be in the 90s, it’s going to feel a lot hotter than that.

Expect feels like temperatures at 105 or even 106.

On Tuesday, we will see a high of 100 degrees and things will stay that way for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday expect a high of 101 and 102 on Thursdsay.

We will see some overcast skies during the afternoon and evening hours but as we head into the weekend, things will clear up and we are expecting sunny, hot and humid conditions!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Praying for the rain!

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
We are praying for some rain to bring us some relief from the summer temperatures.

Local

Sunny with a chance

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s another day in paradise as we expect another hot and humid day in South Texas.

News

Boys of Summer

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
The Boys of Summer are making their way to the Gateway City and we are definitely going to feel it this weekend!

News

Summer madness

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
It's going to be another warm and sunny day in the Gateway City as we prepare for the summer season.

Latest News

Weather

Summertime, time to sit back and unwind!

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
We are about six days away from the official start of summer, but we are enjoying some lovely spring-like temperatures.

Weather

Sunny and Dry, Hotter Next Week

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.

Weather

Clear Skies, Lower Humidity

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.

We're cool for the summer!

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
If you step outside, you can feel the summer breeze calling in the air today!

Weather

Summer lovin

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:31 AM CDT
We are less than ten days from the official start of summer, and we are loving these 90-degree temperatures.

Weather

Drier Air, More Comfortable at Night.

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.