Healthcare professionals test positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local hospitals are facing another obstacle after several health care personnel test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Laredo Health Authority, Doctor Victor Treviño says that several nurses of the rapid response team sent by the state to assist with staff shortage have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of health care personnel who tested positive has not been confirmed at this time; however, Treviño says the results came in before they had contact with patients.

In a statement Treviño says "These nurses, as part of a rapid response team that travels to different hospitals on an emergency basis to support staff shortages, by that very nature they are prone to becoming exposed to COVID-19. This is the reason our hospitals in Laredo have implemented infection controls that test all the healthcare personnel within their facilities."

The state will be sending more staff to replace the nurses that were infected.

