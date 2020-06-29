Advertisement

Laredo College to host virtual commencement ceremony

Students to be celebrated online
Laredo College prepares for graduation ceremonies
Laredo College prepares for graduation ceremonies(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local college is getting ready to celebrate its students in a virtual setting.

In an effort to keep our students and the community safe from the coronavirus, Laredo College decided to opt out of its traditional commencement ceremonies and go online.

Students do not need to report to campus, instead they will be able to view the ceremony from the comfort of their own home.

The event will take place on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 6 p.m.

For more information, students can go to the Laredo College Facebook page.

