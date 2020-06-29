Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Vice President, Texas governor acknowledge rapid virus rise

DALLAS (AP) — Both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledge that there has been a rapid increas in coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks. During a Sunday news conference in Dallas with Pence, Abbott said said the increase has been “swift and very dangerous” while Pence praised the governor for both his decision to begin reopening the state in early May and to close bars and limit restaurant dining on Friday. Pence also encouraged all to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. Both Pence and Abbott wore masks as they entered and left the room.

Texas reports 5,747 more COVID-19 cases amid surge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas have continued to surge on Saturday with the state reporting 5,747 new cases. A day earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the new number of cases reported Saturday brought the state’s total to 143,371 confirmed cases. Also Saturday, health officials said 42 more deaths were reported from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 2,366.

MANSION FIRE-INVESTIGATION

Prosecutors: Woman burned home in attempt to destroy records

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors allege that a woman burned down her $1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband’s health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud. A seven-count federal indictment, filed June 17, charges Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud aiding and abetting. Court records show they were arrested and both pleaded not guilty Monday. The couple is accused of submitting more than 100,00 claims to federal health care programs for “sham” physical therapy, psychotherapy and pain management services from 2014 to 2017. The fire happened in October 2017.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LESS LETHAL

Critics question `less lethal' force used during protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The brother of a 20-year-old student who was shot and seriously injured by police at a protest in Austin, Texas, says officers' use of less lethal munitions, such as beanbags, should be reviewed. Justin Howell was hospitalized in critical condition after the May 31 protest and discharged this week. He was shot in the head with a beanbag and his brother, Josh Howell, says he has brain damage. The police chief says the officer who shot Howell was aiming at another protester who was throwing rocks at police. The city and Police Department have since taken steps toward banning the use of such munitions at protests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARS-ON THE ROCKS

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business. The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas. Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases. The White House says Pence will still travel to those states to meet with their governors and health teams. Florida and Arizona have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days. Pence is traveling to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But political events in Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday have been pushed off.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Baylor to review statues, buildings over links to slavery

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University regents are creating a panel to consider whether any statues, buildings or other tangible tributes on the Waco campus reflect a racist past. The regents adopted a resolution Thursday that recognizes that most of the university’s founding fathers were slaveholders, racists and white supremacists when the school was founded in 1845. Those founders promoted Confederate causes and the fight to preserve the institution of slavery. The resolution denounces racism as inconsistent with the school’s Christian mission and seeks racial conciliation. Therefore, they created the committee to identify any visible campus honors to the school’s racist past.

SMALL PLANE CRASH-PILOT KILLED

Texas pilot of small plane dies in crash as he tries to land

ZAVALLA, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 40-year-old pilot died when his small plane crashed as he tried to land on a private runway in East Texas early Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said James Duke VanLue of Tomball was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said it appears the crash happened at about 2 a.m. but the scene wasn’t located till about 12:30 p.m. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County sheriff’s office tells KLTV that the single-engine plane crashed north of Zavalla.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-YOUNG ORGANIZERS

Young novice protest leaders help drive US wave of dissent

Young organizers are helping drive the outpouring of protest against racism and police brutality around the U.S. Many have grown up seeing videos about deaths of people of color at the hands of police. The young organizers have native fluency with social media, and are showing how learning and communication can translate quickly into real-life action. In big cities and small towns, both conservative and liberal, they are taking matters into their own hands and bringing together hundreds or thousands of people. They say they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SPANISH-LEGACY

Spanish colonial monuments fuel race strife in US Southwest

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A decades-long fight between some Hispanics and Native Americans over the removal of statues honoring Spanish colonial figures in New Mexico and California is boiling over again. Hispanics who venerated Spain’s historical ties to the U.S. say the monuments celebrate their cultural heritage. Native Americans say that history ignores the pain of colonialism. The historical markers highlight a complicated past that has spanned centuries. Spain’s enduring hold over the territory that is now New Mexico made it unlike other areas in the Southwest and opened the door for memorializing the Spanish influence.