Local airport announces increase in flights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A number of flights are coming back to the international airport.

According to a post on the Laredo International Airport’s Facebook page, it says that a number of flights for United and American Airlines will be increasing in the coming months.

However, they urge the public to check their website for daily flight information.

A few weeks ago the inaugural flight between Laredo and Mexico City was postponed due to COVID-19.

Airport officials say they are still planning on moving forward with Aeromar Airline.

