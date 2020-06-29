Local airport announces increase in flights
According to the Laredo International Airport, a number of flights for United and American Airlines will be increasing in the coming months.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A number of flights are coming back to the international airport.
According to a post on the Laredo International Airport’s Facebook page, it says that a number of flights for United and American Airlines will be increasing in the coming months.
However, they urge the public to check their website for daily flight information.
A few weeks ago the inaugural flight between Laredo and Mexico City was postponed due to COVID-19.
Airport officials say they are still planning on moving forward with Aeromar Airline.
