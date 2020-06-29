Sheriff’s Office holds ‘wanted person poster’ campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sheriff’s Webb County Office wants you to help them design a new poster.

The Sheriff’s Office is launching a campaign to get a new wanted person poster.

The office wants to work with the community through social media and their hot lines to bring those who deserve it to justice.

Callers may be eligible for a monetary reward upon the arrest of a fugitive, and the caller’s identity will always remain anonymous.

Officials are inviting locals to stay tuned for more information about this campaign.

