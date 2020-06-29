Advertisement

Sisters fight apartment fire with jugs of water, garden hose in NY

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RYE, N.Y. (News 12/CNN) - A 10-year-old girl from New York and her older sister prevented a house fire from becoming worse by rushing into action to quell the flames before firefighters arrived.

Sisters 18-year-old Catherine Gonzales and 10-year-old Ali Gonzales are being heralded as heroes for their bravery, quick-thinking and courage in the face of a fire that started Thursday in their neighbor’s apartment in Rye, New York.

“My sister saw the smoke rising up in the sky,” Ali said. “I was just worried because I didn’t want all of it to catch on fire.”

Catherine called 911, and with firefighters on their way, she began pouring jugs of water onto the smoke billowing from the kitchen of the apartment below.

Ali ran downstairs, grabbed a garden hose and used it to spray the fire. Her actions were captured on their neighbor’s Ring camera.

“When I saw Ali with the water hose, I thought that was just awesome,” their neighbor said.

Within minutes, dozens of firefighters arrived, took over from the sisters and quickly put out the flames. They credited the girls for their actions, especially Ali.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, but the structure itself suffered extensive damage.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Earlier today, we were dispatched to a multiple story dwelling fire. Upon arrival, @ryefirefighters were already on...

Posted by City of Rye Police Department on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 News 12 Westchester, Rye Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nurse facing charges in teen’s restraint death said she thought he was faking

Updated: moments ago
Staff at Kalamazoo's Lakeside academy restrained Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, and he died two days later. His death is ruled a homicide.

Local

First COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Zapata County resident in his late 40’s lost his battle to COVID-19 over the weekend making it the first reported death in the area.

National

Nurse charged in restraint death of teen in Mich. said she thought he was faking

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Three youth home staff members are charged for the death of a teen in Michigan.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/29/20)

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 29th, 2020.

National

4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

Latest News

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 46 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 47 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 49 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Healthcare professionals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Several healthcare professionals who were sent to assist local hospitals with the recent surge in patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US reaching coronavirus heard immunity not likely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains Sunday that even with a vaccine for COVID-19, the U.S. may not have full herd immunity from coronavirus.