Advertisement

Zapata County School District announces plans for upcoming school year

Students to attend in-class instruction one day a week
File photo: students
File photo: students(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A south Texas school district has revealed its plans for the upcoming school year.

According to the Zapata County School District, their plan is to have each student doing in school instruction one day a week.

For elementary students, they can only have seven to nine students per classroom.

For middle school students they can have eight to nine per class, and ten students per class at the high school level.

The school district will be alerting parents which day your child will attend the in-school instruction.

The other days will be remote or from home.

The school district is also giving parents the option of all online classes and no in school instruction.

You can see the complete schedule below.

Zapata County School District Plan
Zapata County School District Plan(KGNS)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former Border Patrol agent appears in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women and kidnapping another appeared at the 406th District Court on Monday.

Local

El Metro & El Lift limits travel for essential purposes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is asking that transit users limit all travel for only essential purposes.

Local

Laredo College to host virtual commencement ceremony

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Our local college is getting ready to celebrate its students in a virtual setting!

Local

First COVID-19 related death reported in Zapata County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Zapata County resident in his late 40’s lost his battle to COVID-19 over the weekend making it the first reported death in the area.

Latest News

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/29/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 29th, 2020.

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
6a newscast recording