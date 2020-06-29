Zapata County School District announces plans for upcoming school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A south Texas school district has revealed its plans for the upcoming school year.

According to the Zapata County School District, their plan is to have each student doing in school instruction one day a week.

For elementary students, they can only have seven to nine students per classroom.

For middle school students they can have eight to nine per class, and ten students per class at the high school level.

The school district will be alerting parents which day your child will attend the in-school instruction.

The other days will be remote or from home.

The school district is also giving parents the option of all online classes and no in school instruction.

You can see the complete schedule below.

Zapata County School District Plan (KGNS)

