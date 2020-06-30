Advertisement

Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

22 illegal aliens detained
(KOSA)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt near Freer over the weekend.

The event happened on Saturday, June 27th when agents encountered a box truck at the U.S. 59 checkpoint.

During questioning, the driver gave agents consent to search the cargo area.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 22 people who were from Mexico and Honduras.

The illegal immigrants and the driver were both taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

