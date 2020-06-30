Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt near Freer over the weekend.

The event happened on Saturday, June 27th when agents encountered a box truck at the U.S. 59 checkpoint.

During questioning, the driver gave agents consent to search the cargo area.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 22 people who were from Mexico and Honduras.

The illegal immigrants and the driver were both taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

