Border Patrol agents seize 298 pounds of marijuana

During the pursuit, the driver left the pick up truck by the riverbanks around the World Trade Bridge before swimming back into Mexico.
Marijuana seizure
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seize marijuana at a ranch near Mines Road.

The incident happened over the weekend when agents responded to a report of a pick up truck possibly involved in illicit activity.

Agents were able to find the mentioned vehicle, which was traveling south bound on Mines Road at a high rate of speed.

They attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and a pursuit started.

Eventually, the driver bailed the pick up truck by the riverbanks around World Trade Bridge, and swam into Mexico.

Agents found 298 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

