City discusses possibility of temporary facilities for treating COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The surge of positive COVID-19 cases continues in many communities, especially here in the gateway city.

As our local COVID-19 intensive care units are reaching their capacity, the health authority speaks about future plans regarding temporary facilities to treat the spike in cases.

On Friday, we told you about how medical orders for hospitals have been added to the City of Laredo’s emergency order. This comes after local ICU’s treating COVID-19 cases in Laredo fluctuate.

When asked about the attempt for creating a hospital at Sunday’s press conference, Doctor Trevino mentions rapid hospitals that will be available at rapid notice.

City officials say the locations for these tents have not been discussed yet and that they are planning on working with local hospitals on making these facilities.

This is part of a surge plan to prepare during this spike.

“The surge plan goes into several steps... from step five to step one,” said Doctor Trevino. “It delineated the procedures they have to do so they can adequately convert areas of the hospital as the need comes along, and these are very well detailed and delineated so we have all these things pending and with this preparedness we have something to do on.”

The health authority says the request for these temporary facilities means there is a possibility of getting them soon.

On Sunday the health authority said a number of health care workers sent by the state tested positive for the virus.

He goes on to say the state will be sending more staff to replace these nurses.

