City of Laredo to light up the sky this weekend!

City announces firework show
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to light up the sky this Fourth of July, they only have one simple request.

During Monday’s media briefing, a spokesperson for the city says they are planning on hosting a firework show for Independence Day.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, city officials are asking residents to view the show from the comfort of their own homes.

The firework show will take place this Saturday at the Sames Auto Arena and Independence Hills Park starting at 10 p.m.

The fireworks may be visible throughout many areas of the city.

Just a reminder, if you are caught lighting fireworks within city limits, you can receive a hefty fine.

