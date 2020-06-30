Advertisement

County free COVID-19 testing continues

If you missed last week’s free testing, Webb County and the National Guard will continue to offer free testing COVID-19 later this week.
Source: MGN online
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The sites will begin giving out tests on Thursday, July 2nd and it will take place at the Bruni Community Center.

This Friday, July 3rd the testing will take place at the Santa Terestita Community Center.

On Independence Day, July 4th it will be at the Larga Vista Community Center.

Finally, on Sunday, July 5th the El Cenizo Community Center will serve as the testing site.

All of these testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to learn more, you can call the city’s hotline at 795-4954.

