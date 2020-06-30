Advertisement

Do not buy in bulk right now!

Think of others when you shop
File photo: Shoppers stock up on supplies
File photo: Shoppers stock up on supplies(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are reminding the community when it comes to grocery shopping to be courteous and take what you need.

As a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, some shoppers have rushed to the stores and bought groceries or cleaning products in bulk to avoid from running out.

The Laredo Police Department says when this happens, there is little supplies left for elderly residents or other community members who might need them.

Some stores such as H-E-B and Target- have already set limits on certain items to avoid from bulk buying.

Police would like to remind everyone to buy only what you need and leave enough supplies to avoid any shortages.

City of Laredo to light up the sky this weekend!

Although this summer has been a bummer to some, the City of Laredo is looking to light up the sky this weekend for Fourth of July.

Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents find nearly two-dozen illegal aliens inside a box truck at the Highway 59 checkpoint.

Gloves translates sign language into speech

KGNS News Today (6/30/20)

This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 30th, 2020.

6 KGNS News Today

5 KGNS News Today

4 KGNS News Today

3 KGNS News Today

1 KGNS News Today

2 KGNS News Today

