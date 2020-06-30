Do not buy in bulk right now!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are reminding the community when it comes to grocery shopping to be courteous and take what you need.

As a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, some shoppers have rushed to the stores and bought groceries or cleaning products in bulk to avoid from running out.

The Laredo Police Department says when this happens, there is little supplies left for elderly residents or other community members who might need them.

Some stores such as H-E-B and Target- have already set limits on certain items to avoid from bulk buying.

Police would like to remind everyone to buy only what you need and leave enough supplies to avoid any shortages.

