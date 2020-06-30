Advertisement

Governor Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas Counties

Webb County on the list
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he is considering more action as COVID19 cases surge.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is putting a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four additional South Texas Counties that are seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Abbott issued a proclamation to suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb County to help ensure hospital bed availability for patients battling COVID-19.

Abbott says, “As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one.

Under the executive order, the governor directs all hospitals in said counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, or medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

