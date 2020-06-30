Advertisement

Here comes a promise of summer

Nothing but extreme heat
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are finally going to be seeing some of that extreme summer heat that we are used to this time of year!

On Tuesday, we will start off warm and muggy in the low 80s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

We will stay with these triple digit temperatures for the rest of week, switching back from 101 to 102.

It looked like we were going to get some rain but according to our forecast we are going to stay warm and dry for the rest of the week.

Keep in mind, our heat index and humidity will exceed 101, so it might feel as hot as 105 or 106.

This is still the beginning of summer, so we can expect hotter temperatures to come in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City discusses possibility of temporary facilities for treating COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
As our local COVID-19 intensive care units are reaching their capacity, the health authority speaks about future plans regarding temporary facilities to treat the spike in cases.

News

County free COVID-19 testing continues

Updated: 9 hours ago
If you missed last week’s free testing, Webb County and the National Guard will continue to offer free testing COVID-19 later this week.

News

KGNS News Director tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
As many viewers might know, KGNS News Director and anchor Jerry Garza has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Border Patrol agents seize 298 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 11 hours ago
During the pursuit, the driver left the pick up truck by the riverbanks around the World Trade Bridge before swimming back into Mexico.

Latest News

News

Border Patrol agents seize 298 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 11 hours ago
During the pursuit, the driver left the pick up truck by the riverbanks around the World Trade Bridge before swimming back into Mexico.

News

Sheriff’s Office holds ‘wanted person poster’ campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
The office wants to work with the community through social media and their hot lines to bring those who deserve it to justice.

News

Local airport announces increase in flights

Updated: 14 hours ago
According to a post on the Laredo International Airport’s Facebook page, it says that a number of flights for United and American Airlines will be increasing in the coming months.

Local

Former Border Patrol agent appears in court

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women and kidnapping another appeared at the 406th District Court on Monday.

Local

Zapata County School District announces plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A south Texas school district has announced its plans for how its going to be providing instruction during the upcoming school year.

Local

El Metro & El Lift limits travel for essential purposes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is asking that transit users limit all travel for only essential purposes.