Here comes a promise of summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are finally going to be seeing some of that extreme summer heat that we are used to this time of year!

On Tuesday, we will start off warm and muggy in the low 80s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

We will stay with these triple digit temperatures for the rest of week, switching back from 101 to 102.

It looked like we were going to get some rain but according to our forecast we are going to stay warm and dry for the rest of the week.

Keep in mind, our heat index and humidity will exceed 101, so it might feel as hot as 105 or 106.

This is still the beginning of summer, so we can expect hotter temperatures to come in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.