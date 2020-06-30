Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' largest private college says it won't change the name of a building that pays homage to a former school president who opposed integration. A petition from a graduate of Harding University had sought to rename the Beroge S. Benson Auditorium after Botham Jean. Jean was a Black man killed in his living room in 2018 by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment as her own. Harding University President Bruce McLarty wrote a letter to the campus last week saying the name change won't happen. McLarty says he plans to honor Jean “prominently and permanently” on campus but hasn’t determined how.

HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit group says a person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border where an estimated 2,000 people await their immigration court dates. Global Response Management said in a statement Tuesday that the positive test came back Monday for one person and negative for three family members. Global Response Management is providing medical care at the camp. Tests are pending for two other people. Residents in the camp live in squalid conditions: Most sleep in tents or underneath tarps, and there’s little access to running water.