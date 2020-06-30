Jerry Garza discusses COVID-19 on Digital News Desk

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As many viewers already know, KGNS News Director and anchor Jerry Garza recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement on his personal Facebook page Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he took the time to speak with our own Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk to provide some insight many might not have on the virus.

Jerry spoke about what he experienced as the symptoms started to take hold, and he also spoke honestly about what he’s personally feeling these days and what’s getting him through.

“Are you scared, Jerry?”

“Yeah, just because until it’s done, you never know what’s going to happen the next day,” Jerry said. “I mean, that’s just the reality, right? I take comfort in knowing that 80% of the people who get this thing are going to nip it without any problems. And I get comfort in that. But yeah, you just don’t know. Your body is gonna give out, your immune system gets tired of fighting, you don’t know. So, I obviously won’t be relieved until I get that test that says ‘negative.‘”

Jerry also spoke a little on his home situation and how there are other members of his family also fighting the virus.

You can watch the full interview on our KGNS Facebook page.

