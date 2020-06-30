KGNS News Director tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As many viewers might know, KGNS News Director and anchor Jerry Garza has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement Monday evening on his personal Facebook page.

As he mentioned, he had taken the precautions we are all advised to take, social distancing, wearing a face mask, and avoiding large groups. It’s an example of how infectious this virus can be.

So to Jerry and his family, from his family here at KGNS News, we hope for a speedy recovery.

To all of you out there, stay safe and be careful.

