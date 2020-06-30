Mexican National sentenced for smuggling meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican man is sentenced for importing meth that was stuffed inside door panels.

The 48-year-old from Matamoros, Mexico, has been convicted for importing 23 pounds of meth into the country.

Guadalupe Martinez pleaded guilty and will serve a little over five years in prison.

The case dates back to December where agents found the drugs inside the SUV Martinez was driving.

He is expected to face deportation proceedings following his incarceration.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.