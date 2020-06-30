Advertisement

Mexican National sentenced for smuggling meth

Man pleads guilty to smuggling drugs
MGN Online
MGN Online(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican man is sentenced for importing meth that was stuffed inside door panels.

The 48-year-old from Matamoros, Mexico, has been convicted for importing 23 pounds of meth into the country.

Guadalupe Martinez pleaded guilty and will serve a little over five years in prison.

The case dates back to December where agents found the drugs inside the SUV Martinez was driving.

He is expected to face deportation proceedings following his incarceration.

