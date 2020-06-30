Advertisement

Two volunteers with the South Texas Food Bank test positive for COVID-19

Food bank will continue to practice safety measures
(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of volunteers at the South Texas Food Bank have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the food bank released a statement saying that two volunteers have tested positive for COVID-19 and that both are safely recovering at home. The food bank has since undergone a thorough sanitization process in both its warehouse and administrative offices.

Executive Director Alma Boubel says, they will continue to serve our community while practicing all safety measures and asks that all clients do the same when visiting their distribution events.

The South Texas Food Bank has been assisting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic since mid March when Governor Abbott declared a state emergency.

Since then the food bank, has provided emergency food boxes to assist those in need.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mexican National sentenced for smuggling meth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National is headed to prison for smuggling 23 pounds of illegal narcotics into the country.

Newscasts

Governor Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas Counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is putting a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four additional South Texas Counties that are seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Local

Do not buy in bulk right now!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are reminder residents to think of others when you are shopping for groceries and other necessities.

Local

City of Laredo to light up the sky this weekend!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although this summer has been a bummer to some, the City of Laredo is looking to light up the sky this weekend for Fourth of July.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find nearly two-dozen illegal aliens inside a box truck at the Highway 59 checkpoint.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/30/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 30th, 2020.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
6a newscast recording