Two volunteers with the South Texas Food Bank test positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of volunteers at the South Texas Food Bank have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the food bank released a statement saying that two volunteers have tested positive for COVID-19 and that both are safely recovering at home. The food bank has since undergone a thorough sanitization process in both its warehouse and administrative offices.

Executive Director Alma Boubel says, they will continue to serve our community while practicing all safety measures and asks that all clients do the same when visiting their distribution events.

The South Texas Food Bank has been assisting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic since mid March when Governor Abbott declared a state emergency.

Since then the food bank, has provided emergency food boxes to assist those in need.

