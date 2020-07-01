Authorities find human remains believed to be of Missing Fort Hood Soldier

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The search for a missing Fort Hood Soldier may be over.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed they found human remains in an area where they had been looking for Private First-Class Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was last seen back in April in a parking lot of her squadron headquarters.

Investigators suspected foul play and were searching various areas.

But additional information led them back to an area they had searched once before.

The head of the search team said the remains were incredibly hard to find.

Authorities are still working to confirm that the remains to belong to Guillen.

