Border Patrol Chief retires, new chief selected

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s a new chief taking the helm of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol announced that Chief Chavez approached mandatory retirement and said that he would like to thank the entire community of Laredo and surrounding areas.

Chavez had been with the agency for over 34 years and was appointed for the position back in April of last year.

As a result, the agency has appointed Matthew J. Hudak to fill the position.

Hudak has served with Border Patrol since 1997 when he began his career at the Harlingen Station and worked his way to several other stations.

Chief Hudak will assume command of the Laredo Sector on July 5, 2020.

Congratulations to both Chavez and Hudak on these life-changing endeavors!

