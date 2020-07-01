Advertisement

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (News 12/CNN) - A Connecticut father is opening up about a video showing his 9-year-old son hide from a police car while playing basketball “because they killed George Floyd.”

Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was stunned when he watched home security video of his 9-year-old son Eliah dribbling a basketball in his driveway in Trumbull, Connecticut. As a police officer drove by, Eliah, who is Black, stopped dribbling and moved behind a car, hiding from view until the patrol car was gone. It was only then that he went back to playing basketball.

“It’s shocking. I watched it like three times. I couldn’t believe what I saw. I asked why he did what he did. He replied, ‘Because they killed George Floyd,’” Pierre-Louis said.

The father later shared the video to Instagram, writing, “Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?”

Pierre-Louis also wrote that Eliah doesn’t see the news, and they don’t talk negatively about police at home, adding, “I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better.”

“We try to shelter these kids, right? But it’s inevitable. You can’t keep them from every screen. You can’t keep them from every play date. They know what’s going on,” Pierre-Louis said.

The father soon found out his post resonated with more than just a few parents. The clip was shared across social media, racking up more than 100,000 views and starting a dialogue about what it’s like to raise a Black child in modern times.

The video even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James, Eliah’s favorite basketball player, who tweeted it “breaks my heart.”

Pierre-Louis hopes his family’s experience can help bring people together and make a positive difference.

"It opened up the chance to have these uncomfortable but necessary conversations with our kids," he said. "I think that's very much necessary, and I hope that this ends up on the right side of change."

The father says his family has lived in Trumbull for two years. During that time, they’ve had a positive experience with the police department.

Copyright 2020 News 12 Connecticut, Family video, Twitter via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: moments ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Weather

It’s always summer in my heart and in Laredo

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It's the first day of July and it looks like we are going to feel those summer conditions!

National

Boy, 9, hides from police car 'because they killed George Floyd'

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The 9-year-old, who is Black, was playing basketball in his Connecticut driveway when he suddenly stopped and hid behind a nearby car, as police drove past.

National

Fauci warns US could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Medical officials and political leaders, now from both parties, keep stressing the importance of wearing facial coverings in public.

Latest News

National

Man helping friend move falls through Conn. home’s floor into well

Updated: 2 hours ago
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor.

National

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo.

National

Firefighters rescue Conn. man who fell into well inside home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The man fell 20 to 25 feet into an uncapped well that was covered by hardwood flooring but no subfloor. The water in the well was roughly seven feet deep.

National Politics

Businesswoman upsets 5-term congressman in Colorado primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lauren Boebert won the Republican Party primary after a campaign in which she accused Rep. Scott Tipton of not being sufficiently pro-Donald Trump.

National

EU businesses brace for economic losses as US travelers barred

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
European Union officials have long been saying they will place public health above economic motivations when reopening their countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Oklahoma voters narrowly approve Medicaid expansion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Murphy
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has projected that about 215,000 residents would qualify for a Medicaid expansion, for a total annual cost of about $1.3 billion.